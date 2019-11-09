100-yr-old tram to go on display near CSMT from Dec

mumbai

Come December, you will be able to visit a century-old tram at Bhatia Baug, outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has given a final nod to the civic body to display the tram, operational between 1874 and 1907 in Kolkata, inside the garden.

The construction of a platform on which the tram will be displayed is in the final stage and will be ready by next month, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Trams were functional in Mumbai for 90 years, and the services were discontinued in 1964. However, in 2018, the BMC said it would display the tram in the area around CSMT, as it goes with the heritage nature of the locality. Two coaches of the tram that is being restored were brought to Mumbai in 1993, and kept at the BEST museum.

“We have got the nod from the heritage committee. In the next 15 days, a tour will be organised for members of MHCC to get a look at the tram before it is displayed for the public. The MHCC nod was important considering the locality has a lot of heritage structures,” said a BMC official. “We aim to have the tram on public display by December 15,” he said.

The MHCC has asked the BMC to ensure that existing trees at Bhatia Baug should not be harmed in any way for the display of the tram. The approval letter of MHCC stated: “It was informed that the location of Bhatia Baug was selected considering the site context and proximity to CSMT and original tram tracks. The committee found the proposed location of restored tram approvable from heritage point of view and decided to grant its NOC [no-objection certificate]... subject to obtaining all other applicable permissions.”