12-storey housing complex in Mumbai’s Kalyan goes solar, eyes 70% cut in power bill

A 12-storey co-operative housing societyin Kalyan has set up a solar power plant with the aim of generating 70% of its electricity needs. It also hopes to reduce its electricity bill by 30%.

Amrut Palms Cooperative Housing Society installed a 16-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant on October 13 . The power plant, which consists of 48 panels, cost the society Rs 11.25 lakh to set up. It generates approximately 61 units daily and 22,400 units annually, and is used to run the society’s commonly utilised appliances like motors, lift and passage lights.

The payback period is four years without depreciation. Members of Amrut Plams noticed a rapid hike in electricity charges since 2009 and after exploring solutions to reduce their bill, they set up the solar power plant. According to their estimates, thanks to the solar plant, they will reduce their electricity bill to around Rs 35,000 per month (from Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 currently).

Ruhul Amin Shaikh, secretary of the housing society said, “Being a 12-storeyed tower, our consumption is high when compared to other buildings and we were looking for a solution for the hike in our electricity bills. After being educated about solar power plants we found it was the easiest long-lasting solution. Additional funds have been paid by each and every member for the installation of this plant.”

Members of the housing society chipped in with funds to install the power plant. (HT Photo )

Running on the net metering system, additional units generated by the plant in excess of what can be used by the building, will be exported to the common grid (the grid that supplies electricity to the entire area). An equivalent amount will be deducted from their future bills.

An official from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s local Kalyan office, said solar power plants installed in buildings can reduce the demand from power generators like Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB). “As resources to generate power are decreasing day by day, it’s getting tough to meet demand. A big thumps-up for those switching to solar power plants as it is a natural source of energy.”

Amrut Palm’s solar plant has the capability to save carbon footprint emissions of 11.68 tonnes per year , saied Naved Sayed, chief operations officer of Green Power Plants, which installed the solar plant. “Deploying solar power plant at the roof of the premises has numerous benefits -- it makes electricity economical, makes your futile roof a revenue generating source, contributes to the environment by mitigating carbon emission. The societies and organisation switching to solar are not only reaping commercial benefits but also contributing environmentally,” he said.

