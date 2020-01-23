12-yr-old selected for bravery award for saving 10 lives

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:19 IST

Zen Sadavarte, a 12-year-old girl who saved the lives of 10 people when a fire broke out at Parel’s Crystal Tower on August 22, 2018, has been selected for the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, 2019, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sadavarte, a student of Don Bosco International School, Matunga, had used techniques taught to her in her disaster management class during the fire. When the fire reached her flat on the 16th floor, she collected clothes around the house, soaked them with water and instructed everybody, including her family and neighbours, to cover their noses and breathe through it.

She had been taught that this technique reduced the risk of choking on smoke.

When asked what her reaction was on having received the award, Sadavarte said, “More than the award I feel happy that so many people survived through the fire and are alive today. I also feel sorry for the four people who lost their lives and couldn’t be with their families. The tragedy could have taken a toll on our family and neighbours.”

Sadavarte said she wanted to further help students from unprivileged sections and transgenders.

Zen’s father Gunratan Sadavarte said that they were proud that their daughter always believed in helping people.

Jaishree Patil Sadavarte, Zen’s mother, said, “It is a proud moment for us to see our daughter grow up with the right values. We would want to encourage her to go further and pursue whatever social aspect she is sensitive about.”

The fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the 17-storey building claimed four lives and had left 27 injured. Apart from Zen, 16-year-old Akash Khillare from Aurangabad was also awarded on Tuesday.

He had saved a woman and a daughter from drowning in Dudhna river.

Another 20 children from 11 other states were also presented with the award.