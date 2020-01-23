e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / 12-yr-old selected for bravery award for saving 10 lives

12-yr-old selected for bravery award for saving 10 lives

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:19 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Zen Sadavarte, a 12-year-old girl who saved the lives of 10 people when a fire broke out at Parel’s Crystal Tower on August 22, 2018, has been selected for the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, 2019, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sadavarte, a student of Don Bosco International School, Matunga, had used techniques taught to her in her disaster management class during the fire. When the fire reached her flat on the 16th floor, she collected clothes around the house, soaked them with water and instructed everybody, including her family and neighbours, to cover their noses and breathe through it.

She had been taught that this technique reduced the risk of choking on smoke.

When asked what her reaction was on having received the award, Sadavarte said, “More than the award I feel happy that so many people survived through the fire and are alive today. I also feel sorry for the four people who lost their lives and couldn’t be with their families. The tragedy could have taken a toll on our family and neighbours.”

Sadavarte said she wanted to further help students from unprivileged sections and transgenders.

Zen’s father Gunratan Sadavarte said that they were proud that their daughter always believed in helping people.

Jaishree Patil Sadavarte, Zen’s mother, said, “It is a proud moment for us to see our daughter grow up with the right values. We would want to encourage her to go further and pursue whatever social aspect she is sensitive about.”

The fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the 17-storey building claimed four lives and had left 27 injured. Apart from Zen, 16-year-old Akash Khillare from Aurangabad was also awarded on Tuesday.

He had saved a woman and a daughter from drowning in Dudhna river.

Another 20 children from 11 other states were also presented with the award.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News