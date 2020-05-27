13 personnel of CISF unit guarding Mazagon Dock test positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:51 IST

Thirteen personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)unit posted at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

“They had come in contact with a person who had tested positive. All the personnel in the unit were tested which revealed that 13 were positive. There is a laid down procedure such as tracing the contacts, and they have been quarantined. All the measures for treatment have been initiated,” said CISF spokesperson assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh. “We are ensuring that there is no laxity and strict guidelines are been followed when it comes to social distancing, sanitising and wearing masks. Our headquarters has made it clear that services should not be affected,” he added.

MDL is one of the leading shipbuilding yards in the country, producing warships for the Navy and offshore structures for the Bombay High offshore oilfield. It has built vessels including warships, advanced destroyers, missile boats, and submarines.

A number of CISF personnel stationed across the city have become infected with the coronavirus. Twelve personnel who were posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were among the first frontline staff in the country to test positive.

“During the initial outbreak at the Mumbai airport, we were able to contain the spread after initiating measures such as testing the entire camp and isolating contacts,” said Singh.

CISF is currently providing security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings, and heritage monuments among others. In Mumbai, CISF is guarding areas like CSMIA, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF).