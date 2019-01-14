13-year-old gang raped for 7 months in Bhiwandi; 3 accused held, 1 absconding

The Shantinagar Police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl last year for seven months in Bhiwandi. The fourth man is absconding, police said.

According to the police, the minor was repeatedly raped between June and December last year. The main accused is a cosmetic shop owner. The minor used to visit his shop often. Taking advantage of the situation, in June, the accused took her home and raped her.

Later, the main accused called his other three accomplices to rape the girl. For seven months, the four accused took the girl to different places and raped her. The accused used to threaten to kill her father if she complained about the incident. All of it started to gradually affect the girl’s mental health, police said.

“The girl’s mother recently noticed something to be wrong in the girl’s behaviour. Upon asking, the girl revealed her ordeal. The family then registered a complaint on Friday. The accused were arrested on Sunday. However, the fourth accused is absconding,” said Durgesh Dubey, assistant police inspector, Shantinagar police station.

The accused were booked under sections 376, 354, 349, 506 and 34 of IPC and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 10:52 IST