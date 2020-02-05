₹17K-cr Cidco land scam: Panel finds ‘irregularities’ in allotment of plot

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:53 IST

The judicial panel appointed to probe the alleged scam in the allotment of a 24-acre City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) plot in Kharghar has ruled out illegality in the deal but pointed out several irregularities in the allotment.

The report submitted by the one-member committee of retired judge RC Chavan in July last year has not yet been made public and is likely to be tabled in the coming budget session of the state legislature.

The committee probed allegations levelled by Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Randeep Singh Surjewala that the Devendra Fadnavis government had facilitated a deal worth ₹1,767 crore to benefit a builder, who purchased it for ₹3.6 crore. They claimed that this 24-acre plot was sold to allegedly compensate a handful of farmers or project-affected persons (PAPs) affected by the Koyna power project. At the time, the Congress had alleged that a BJP legislator close to Fadnavis was involved in the scam. Fadnavis had rubbished the allegations, stayed the transaction, and set up the one-member committee to probe the claims.

Two senior officials, who had access to the report, told HT it stated that there were “blatant irregularities” and “due diligence was not followed” in the land allotment. The committee has said that the collector had the right to allot the land to the PAPs, but the set rules for the allotment were not followed.

“There are hundreds of eligible PAPs on the waiting list, despite which the allotment was given to a select few out of turn. Similarly, the PAPs should have been given the agricultural land instead of the plot in the heart of the city, the committee has observed in its report,” said an official from the state secretariat, on condition of anonymity.

The government had sought an opinion on the report from Cidco and the Raigad collector. While Cidco has submitted its stand to the state recently, the collector’s submission is still awaited following which the government is expected to take a final decision on the land allotment.

“Based on the submissions by Cidco and the Raigad collector, we will propose further action with our remarks on it,” said Nitin Kareer, principal secretary, urban development department.

Nirupam said the irregularities are no less than the illegality. “Mere cancellation of the deal is not sufficient; strict action against officials involved and the builder should be taken,’’ he said.