18 months, 4 projects later, Mumbai housing society lauded by civic body

Residents of Clover Regency Co-Operative Housing Society, Ghatkopar, multiple environment-friendly initiatives over the last 18 months has been acknowledged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under its the ‘Swachhata Hich Seva’ campaign.

The society today generates 55kg of compost daily and collectively save around ₹60,000 on their monthly electricity bill.

The society, which houses 120 families, has installed a ₹6-lakh waste-composting machine that processes 120kg of wet waste that is generated daily.

The residents had decided to set up a waste-composting plant as the government was offering a subsidy for such efforts. However, they finally decided to fund the projects entirely on their own.

“We got the waste composting system installed because we thought we could get a subsidy. Though we applied on time, by the time we completed the procedure, the window for receiving the subsidy was shut. Even though there was a certain investment that went into it, I guess the amount would be recovered in six to eight years,” said Jeetendra Shah, chairman of the society.

The compost is used to nurture plants and trees planted in the building’s garden.

“We end up manure generating more compost that we require. Therefore, we distribute the rest for free to other groups,” said Parul Doshi, a member of the society.

The dry waste — mostly paper, plastic, metal and glass — is segregated and sent to recyclers.

The society has also installed solar panels with a capacity of 52 kilowatts. The electricity generated through the panels is used to light up common spaces within the society, which has reduced the collective electricity bills of the society by around ₹60,000 per month.

Apart from that, each house in the society has been fitted with water aerators to reduce the wastage of water in washrooms and sink. The aerators cut down the flow of water from 10 litres a minute to 5 litres. The society has fixed the 50 tube lights in the common area with sensors to cut down the usage of electricity.

The municipal ward officer was unavailable for comments but a copy of the certificate given by BMC (a copy of which is with HT) says that the society has been awarded a certificate of appreciation for segregating waste and reducing waste going to municipal dumping grounds.

