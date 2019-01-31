19-yr-old boy reunited with family 4 years after he ran away from home

A minor boy who ran away from his home four years ago from Vartak nagar was reunited with his family on Wednesday.

Sumedh Chandra ran away from home when he was 15.

He was scared of failing in his exams and getting beaten up by his father.

Sumedh’s father, Fulchandra, 48, works as an insurance agent.

On March 27, 2015, Sumedh ran away from home.

He initially went to Kalyan and then to Nashik. He started working in a catering firm.

Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector from anti-human trafficking cell, said, “His father lodged a kidnap case. On April 1, 2015, Sumedh’s father received a call where he was asked to give Rs1 lakh for his son’s release.”

Fulchandra recorded the call and approached Vartak Nagar police.

The police arrested three persons including a juvenile in the case for allegedly making the call, but the boy could not be found.

In July, when Sumedh was still untraceable, his father gave a writ petition in high court requesting to transfer the case to CBI or Mumbai crime branch.

But, Thane police were investigating the case and were getting clues about the boy’s whereabouts.

Between 2016 and 2017, Thane police kept getting information about the boy but till the time they reached spot, the boy used to disappear.

In 2016, Sumedh called up at his home. When his mother answered the call, he passed on the call to his friend who also worked in the catering firm.

In 2017, the boy’s neighbour spotted him near Kharghar railway station and soon the police were sent but he had gone by then.

Daundkar said, “Later, we got to know that a boy who has fled away from his home has opened an account with a private bank in Nerul on January 20, 2019. We laid a trap and caught him on January 30. All these years, he kept going to many places and used to as a catering boy.”

After being reunited with his family, Sumedh said he would have gone to meet his parents after getting a proper job.

