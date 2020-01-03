e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Mumbai News / 19-yr-old held for pushing man to death

19-yr-old held for pushing man to death

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:19 IST
A 19-year-old man has been arrested by Mankhurd police on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, for the death of a 27-year-old drunk man on Wednesday. The accused allegedly pushed the victim during a brawl and the man fell and hit his head, and died.

According to police, the accused, Adarsh Mansingh Darji, a resident of Lallubhai compound, was drinking alcohol with his friends Vivek Sonar and Yogesh Sable in building No 21 at Lallubhai compound.

“At 9.45pm, Darji’s brother-in-law Ajay Wankhede arrived at the spot and started arguing with the accused over his drinking habit,” said a police officer.

After some time, the victim, Vishwas Shaliwan Kamble, 27, a BEST cleaner, arrived at the scene and tried to pacify them. On Kamble’s intervention, Darji got angry and yelled at him, the officer added.

Darji slapped Kamble and pushed him. Kamble fell against a wall and collapsed. One of the witnesses went to Kamble’s home and informed his family. He was taken to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We have arrested Darji on charges of 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as he knew his action could prove fatal, but his intention was not to kill anyone,” said senior inspector Prakash Chougule of Mankhurd police station. Police said the accused, who could be facing life imprisonment, was drunk at the time of the fight.

