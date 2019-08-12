2,120 booked for child labour in city in 6 years: Mumbai police to RTI reply

mumbai

A total of 2,120 people have been booked across the city for child labour in the past six years, the police said in response to a right to information (RTI) query.

The police also rescued 1,021 children from begging racket, according to the RTI response. The RTI query was filed by a city-based activist, Shakil Ahmed, in June.

According to the Juvenile and Protection Unit (JAPU) of Mumbai police, in 2013, around 174 cases of child labour were filed against employers and shop owners. In 2018, the number increased to 223. The JAPU officers said that in 2018, at least 175 children, who were employed in small-scale industries, shops and hotels, were rescued.

Ahmed said, “We see these kids begging on the streets or sweeping trains and restaurants, but we turn a blind eye.”

RB Mane, assistant commissioner of police, said many children are brought from other states by agents and sold to owners of small-scale industries. “The kids are not just made to work for less money, but are also forced to work in inhumane conditions,” said a JAPU officer. In 2018, Mumbai Police had initiated ‘Operation Muskaan’ under which they rescued 247 kids from begging rackets and child labour in December.

