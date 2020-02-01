2,200 booked for anti-CAA human chain on SV Rd

mumbai

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:12 IST

The Mumbai Police has filed two cases against more than 2,200 people for illegal assembly in Oshiwara and Amboli to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday.

According to the police, Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM), with other groups, had called for a protest on January 29 and the crowd started to gather from 9am. “They created a human chain from SV Road to Sahakar Road in Jogeshwari, which hit the traffic in the entire area. The protest was in violation of an order on unlawful assembly issued by Mumbai police commissioner,” said an officer from Amboli police station. “As per the high court orders, people can gather and organise dharna or protest only at Azad Maidan. We told them that their assembly was illegal, but the crowd was not ready to listen. They were there for more than three hours,” said the officer.

An officer from Oshiwara police station said, “The human chain impacted other people. People assembled from A-1 Darbar SV Road to Balasaheb Thackeray flyover. Meanwhile, few people forced local shopkeepers to shut their shop and support the protest.” The police also registered a case against 24 bikers for shouting slogans.

The 2,200 people have been booked under sections 141, 142, 143, 145, 147 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37 (1) (3) read with section 135 of Mumbai Police Act for unlawful assembly.