2 more cases registered against Ejaz Lakdawala

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:05 IST

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was produced in the Esplanade court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till January 27.

He was arrested on Tuesday for extortion and conspiring to murder Jogeshwari-based businessman in 2016. The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday registered two more extortion cases against Lakdawala, for threatening and extorting money from two developers Mazagaon and Jogeshwari in August 2019.

The victims had given written applications earlier and police now registered the first information reports (FIR).

“Total number of extortion cases against Lakdawala has now gone up to 30 and there are chances more cases will be registered against him after police verify 80 written applications submitted by various city-based businessmen, alleging he was threatening them for money,” said joint commissioner of police Santosh Rastogi, crime branch.

In November 2016, Lakdawala demanded ₹2 crore from a businessman in Jogeshwari but when he refused to pay, Lakdawala asked his associate Prashant Rao who was in Nashik jail, have the businessman murdered. However, AEC got a tip-off and arrested the men hired to kill the builder.