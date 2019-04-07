20-year-old delivers baby at Thane railway station

A 20-year-old commuter gave birth to a boy at the one-rupee clinic at Thane railway station on Saturday evening.

Ishrat Sheikh, the mother, had boarded a fast local at Ambivli station with a relative and they were on their way to a hospital in Kurla. However, she experienced labour pain while she was in the train.

According to the railway police, around 6pm, they received a call from the train about a woman having labour pain.

The railway police then arranged for a stretcher and assembled a medical staff from the emergency medical room, also known as the one-rupee clinic, at Thane railway station. “The railway police and medical staff reached platform number six and took the patient to the clinic on platform number two,” said the official.

According to the medical staff from the clinic, Sheikh delivered the baby around 6:30pm. “The delivery was normal and both, the mother and her baby, are safe and have been shifted to Thane Civil Hospital for further medical treatment,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, in-charge of the one-rupee clinic at Thane station.

According to Ghule, this was the third successful delivery that has taken place at Thane station since the one-rupee clinic started in 2017.

