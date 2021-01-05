e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 2008 Malegaon blast case: BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before NIA court in Mumbai

2008 Malegaon blast case: BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before NIA court in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:54 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur.
BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur.(HT FILE)
         

charul.shah@htlive.com

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur appeared before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Her lawyer sought exemption for her appearance in the future. The special court, however, refused to grant permanent exemption and has asked her to appear whenever she is called.

As soon as the special court resumed trial in November 2020, it had asked all the accused to appear. However, Thakur had missed the court dates on previous occasions citing health issues. Her lawyer had also submitted that she was admitted to AIIMS hospital owing to multiple complications.

The prosecution had objected to the excuse and said she was deliberately trying to avoid appearing before the court. The prosecution told the court that appropriate action must be taken against her.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of the case, as the lawyer of one of the accused who had to cross examine the witness could not attend the hearing, owing to a death in his family. The hearing in the case is now scheduled for Tuesday.

