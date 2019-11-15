22-year-old man held with drugs worth ₹1 lakh in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

A special investigative cell of the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old drug peddler with heroin and marijuana collectively worth ₹1.02 lakh. The special cell had been set up under Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone I, to investigate drug abuse in the area. On Monday, the team arrested three accused – Shankar Nikam, 25, Tony Verma, 32, and Pankaj Verma, 25 – near Terna Engineering College.

“During questioning, we learnt that a man named Kadar Shaikh would be arriving near a fast food joint in Kopar Khairane to sell drugs,” said Dahane. The team laid a trap in the area and arrested Shaikh . After searching his vehicle, they found that he was carrying 11.40gm of heroin and 1kg of marijuana. “During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” Dahane said.