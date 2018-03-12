22-year-old riding triple-seat killed in Mumbai after truck hits scooter

A 22-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, when the scooter on which he was riding triple-seat was hit by a speeding truck on the Western Express Highway in Goregaon (East).

According to the Vanrai police, the incident took place at around 12.45am when the victim, Fuzel Abdul Dawa, was on his way to Kurar on an Activa scooty, driven by his friend Ajay Tiwari, 20.

Another friend was seated between Dawa and Tiwari. The accident took place on the north-bound stretch near Hub Mall in Ashok Nagar. A police officer said, “The truck was speeding and rammed into their bike.

The driver lost control and their scooter skid. Dawa hit his head on the road and died at the hospital on admission.” Instead of rendering help to the victim, the scared driver of the heavy vehicle fled the spot and did not inform the police. An FIR has been registered under sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death due to rash and negligent driving and under sections 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for escaping from the spot without rendering help or alerting cops.

Cops have not got the registration number of the vehicle but said they have the description of the vehicle and they will check CCTV cameras nearby.