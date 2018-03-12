 22-year-old riding triple-seat killed in Mumbai after truck hits scooter | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 12, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

22-year-old riding triple-seat killed in Mumbai after truck hits scooter

The accident took place on the north-bound stretch near Hub Mall in Ashok Nagar.

mumbai Updated: Mar 12, 2018 01:38 IST
Jayprakash Naidu
A 22-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Western Express highway in Mumbai.
A 22-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Western Express highway in Mumbai.(HT File (Representational Image))

A 22-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, when the scooter on which he was riding triple-seat was hit by a speeding truck on the Western Express Highway in Goregaon (East).

According to the Vanrai police, the incident took place at around 12.45am when the victim, Fuzel Abdul Dawa, was on his way to Kurar on an Activa scooty, driven by his friend Ajay Tiwari, 20.

Another friend was seated between Dawa and Tiwari. The accident took place on the north-bound stretch near Hub Mall in Ashok Nagar. A police officer said, “The truck was speeding and rammed into their bike.

The driver lost control and their scooter skid. Dawa hit his head on the road and died at the hospital on admission.” Instead of rendering help to the victim, the scared driver of the heavy vehicle fled the spot and did not inform the police. An FIR has been registered under sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death due to rash and negligent driving and under sections 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for escaping from the spot without rendering help or alerting cops.

Cops have not got the registration number of the vehicle but said they have the description of the vehicle and they will check CCTV cameras nearby.

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/cities/mumbai-news