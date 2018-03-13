24-year-old woman forced into prostitution by sister in Mumbai

A 24-year-old woman has registered a case against her elder sister and a man for raping her and recording the crime. She alleged that the two forced her into prostitution and used to threaten her, saying they would circulate the video.

According to the police, the woman used to live with her elder sister, brother-in-law and their kids. In her statement to the police, she said that in October 2017, her sister asked her to do some job rather than sitting at home. She took her to meet a man named Tabrez Shaikh.

She alleged that Tabrez gave her a cold drink. She drank it and lost consciousness for two hours. When she woke up, she realized that she had been sexually assaulted, said a police officer.

“The accused showed her the video of the crime and said that if she revealed it to anyone the video would be made viral,” said an officer.

Later, the man took her to a lodge in Chunnabutti and raped her several times. “She was forced into prostitution. Tabrez and her sister used to take the money,” added the officer.

The Antop Hill police have registered a case against the two.