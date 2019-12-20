25-yr-old held for molesting, assaulting ex-girlfriend at Kandivli

mumbai

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:17 IST

Samta Nagar police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly molesting and assaulting his ex-girlfriend near Lokhandwala Circle at Kandivli (East) on December 16.

According to the police, the 23-year-old complainant and the accused live in the same neighbourhood at Kandivli. They met in 2012 at a dance class and later fell in love, the woman told the police. However, she later discovered that the man was cheating on her, following which she broke up with him and asked him to stop communicating with her, said the police. The man allegedly, however, kept pursuing and stalking the complainant.

On December 16, around 11.45am, the woman, a hotel management student, was returning home from her college, when the accused blocked her way and caught her hand around Lokhandwala Circle. He snatched her phone and also touched her inappropriately, the police said.

When she pushed him away, he slapped her. Seeing this, one of the woman’s friends, present around the area intervened. The accused however, attacked the woman’s friend with a bike’s key and he suffered a head injury in the incident. The accused then fled the spot.

The woman later approached the police station, following which a first information report (FIR) under sections 354 (molestation), 354 D (stalking), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. An officer from Samta Nagar police station said, “The accused was granted bail on Tuesday after paying ₹15,000.”