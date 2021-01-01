e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 27 booked for drink driving in Navi Mumbai

27 booked for drink driving in Navi Mumbai

The traffic police have booked a total of 422 traffic violations on Thursday – 27 for drunk driving, 270 for riding without helmet, 101 for driving without seat belt and 24 for riding triples

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:59 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
Women pose for a picture at a mall in Thane.
Women pose for a picture at a mall in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
         

Like Thane, the drink-and-drive cases in Navi Mumbai came down by more than 92 per cent on December 31. The Navi Mumbai traffic police booked 27 people for driving under the influence of alcohol while 340 were booked for the same in 2019.

The traffic police have booked a total of 422 traffic violations on Thursday – 27 for drunk driving, 270 for riding without helmet, 101 for driving without seat belt and 24 for riding triples.

Read more:Only 35 drunk drivers arrested in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve

“This year’s (2020) statistics cannot be compared as due to the pandemic, the people on road were far less. The low-key celebrations and curfew refrained people from stepping out,” Purushottam Karad, DCP (traffic), said.

On Dec 31, 2019, traffic police had only concentrated on drunken driving and not any other offence. “This time, the current DCP was keen on other offences too as there would be very less drink-and-drive cases due to the pandemic,” an officer from Navi Mumbai traffic unit said.

Read more: Most popular hangouts wore a deserted look in Thane, Kalyan

A total of 275 people including staff and officers from Navi Mumbai traffic unit were checking people at all the junctions, highways and places where there were chances of people crowding for clicking photographs and selfies. The bandobast was between Thursday 6pm and Friday 3am.

