28-year-old rapes woman under false promise of marriage, booked

Vile Parle police have booked a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman repeatedly from 2014 to 2019, with false promises of marriage.

The accused allegedly made the woman undergo two abortions and also filmed obscene videos of her which he then used to blackmail her. The accused’s father was arrested on Sunday for threatening the survivor.

According to the Vile Parle police, the woman is a teacher and had met the accused in 2012 on Facebook. They became friends and after promising to marry her, he raped her at a hotel in Vile Parle. The survivor allegedly kept asking him when he would tell his parents about their marriage, but he kept delaying it.

In 2014, when the survivor threatened to commit suicide, he agreed to get engaged. The two got engaged in the presence of their friends but the accused did not inform his parents.

In 2015, the accused allegedly forced her to go through an abortion. The second time, in 2017, the victim refused to undergo an abortion but the accused threatened to put an obscene video of her on the Internet if she did not. The victim then went through the second abortion.

Till 2019, he kept denying marriage saying his elder sibling needed to get married first. He also claimed that as the woman was from another caste, he needed time to get his family’s approval. During this period, he maintained a sexual relationship with her at various hotels.

In February, the woman approached the accused’s parents but they abused and threatened her. The accused’s father also confined her in a room in their house but released her when she kept shouting. The accused then assaulted her and said he would not marry her.

“We have registered the FIR under rape charges and other IPC sections. One accused has been arrested. The main accused is wanted,” said senior police inspector Laxman Chavan , Vile Parle police station.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 07:22 IST