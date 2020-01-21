29 year-old man fatally shot at during brawl in dance bar

mumbai

A 29-year-old man was allegedly shot at following an altercation with unknown persons at a dance bar in Ulhasnagar on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Bhoir, a resident of Manere village. He had gone to Dhuri Bar along with his friends, where the accused picked a fight with him. He allegedly had a grudge against Bhoir.

“The accused took out his gun and shot at the victim in the bar. He and his friends are absconding and our team is searching for them. We believe there was some old rivalry between the two groups,” said a police official.