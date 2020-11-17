3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:41 IST

Two cases of sexual assault and one gang rape, all involving minor survivors, were reported in the city. While Mumbai had recorded the second-highest number of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in 2019, far fewer incidents have been reported this year.

On November 12, a three-year-old girl had been left with her grandmother when her parents left for work. “The minor child was playing outside the home when two boys who live in the neighbourhood took her to a deserted place in Sanjay Gandhi National Park,” said senior police inspector at Kasturba Marg police station, Namdeo Shinde. The police suspect the three-year-old was sexually assaulted and gang-raped by the two boys who are 11 and 12 years old.

Days later, the girl complained of stomach pain to her mother, following which her mother questioned her and discovered what had happened. The girl’s mother confronted the boys and filed a complaint at Kasturba Marg police station on Monday. The police have registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (molestation), 376 D (gangrape), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

“We seized the clothes of the two boys and are also waiting for the medical examination report of the girl,” said Shinde, adding that the case would heavily rely on the medical and forensic evidence as the three-year-old may not be able to describe her ordeal before the magistrate.

Two other cases of sexual assault on minors were also reported from Kanjurmarg and Trombay.

In Kanjurmarg, a 16-year-old girl lodged a police complaint on Sunday, alleging she had been stalked and molested by a person since September. The accused, who is known to the girl’s family, has been arrested, confirmed Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7.

“On Sunday, the accused, who is 20 years old, again stalked the girl and forcefully kissed her on the road. When she resisted, he threatened to upload morphed nude photos of her on the internet,” said Sandip Patil, sub-inspector from Kanjurmarg police station. The girl told her mother of the incident and her mother confronted the accused, who admitted to having molested the 16-year-old. The girl’s family then approached the police. “We have arrested the accused and charged him under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. He has been remanded in police custody for two days by the court,” said Patil.

In Trombay, a nine-year-old girl was molested by a 24-year-old man on Monday in the Maharashtra Nagar area. The girl had gone to the public toilet in the morning and when she was coming out, she was allegedly molested by the accused.“When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed to help her and nabbed the man. The accused was arrested and charged with relevant sections of IPC and Pocso,” said Siddheshwar Gove, senior inspector, Trombay police station.