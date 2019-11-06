e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

3% civic school students, 17% in anganwadis underweight: Study

mumbai Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:01 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The proportion of underweight children in municipal schools fell to 3% in 2018-19 from 5% in 2017-18, according to a report released by Praja Foundation on Tuesday. In the city’s anganwadis, there has been a marginal dip to 17% from 17.7% in the same period. The report, titled ‘State of health of children in Anganwadis and Municipal schools in Mumbai’, states that of the 2.26 lakh students surveyed in municipals schools, 7,383 were found to be underweight and 1,421 were reported overweight.

In the city’s anganwadis, of the 2.86 lakh students screened, 48,849 (17%) were found to be underweight, while 2,713 were found to be severely underweight. Malwani in Malad and Mankhurd had the highest percentage of underweight children in anganwadis at 26.8% and 25.2%, respectively.

The report also shows that over 96,000 students (43%) in civic schools had dental issues and nearly 4,000 had a vitamin deficiency. Over 3,000 cases of anaemia were detected, 70% of which were among girls. The highest number of major ailments were from M-E ward, covering Govandi and nearby areas.

Milind Mhaske, director, Praja Foundation, said that despite several schemes such as the midday meal already in place, school children still lack nutrition. “While ₹25 crores were allocated to provide chickpeas and peanuts to all students [from Junior KG to Class 10] in municipal schools in 2017-18, no amount was spent in 2018-19.” Mahesh Palkar, BMC’s education officer, did not respond to calls and messages.

top news
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News