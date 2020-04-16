3 feared drowned after boat capsizes off Madh; 4 saved

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:20 IST

Three labourers were feared drowned after a boat capsized near Madh late on Tuesday. The victims, who were stranded in Madh for the past three days, wanted to go back to their homes in Versova, for which they arranged for a small fishing boat. Four others, including the owner and driver, were rescued, according to the police.

According to the fire brigade, the incident happened around 9 pm. The small boat could hold only four persons, but owing to crowding it capsized, said a police officer. The ones who knew swimming managed to be saved.

Mohankumar Dahikar, deputy commissioner or police, zone XI, said, “Four persons (two fishermen and two labourers) were rescued and three labourers are still missing. All seven people on board were from Versova.” The three men who are missing were identified as Nazir Ahmad,59, Yousuf Usman, 44, and Sadiq Qasmani, 56.

The boat was owned by Naresh Kohli and driven by Nagraj Sindhale. The two were on the boat and along with two others who survived have been booked by Malwani police under relevant sections of IPC and other laws for violating the lockdown order. Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malwani police station, confirmed the development.