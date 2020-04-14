e-paper
Mumbai News / 3-yr-old in Palghar tests positive

3-yr-old in Palghar tests positive

mumbai Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:53 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 3-year-old girl was tested positive of Covid-19 in Katale village, Palghar on Tuesday. She has been admitted at an isolation ward at Cottage Hospital,Dahanu. Swab samples of around 29 people, including 13 government doctors and nurses with whom she had come in contact with, have been sent for testing. Four villages--Katale,Nihe Maswan,Lohre and Vandivli--have been sealed, said Dr Abhijit Khandare, Taluka medical officer,Palghar. The girl’s parents work as labourers at a brick kiln in Ganjad Dasra village in Dahanu taluka. “The girl and her parents came to their hometown in Katale village due to the lockdown when she showed symptoms of cough, fever and cold,” said Dr Khandare. She was first admitted at the primary health centre in Maswan, Palghar. Later, her swab samples were sent for testing. She was transferred to Cottage Hospital,Dahanu.

