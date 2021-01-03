30 million people to be vaccinated by August in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:58 IST

Maharashtra is all set to roll out its Covid-19 vaccination drive, said state authorities, after a dry run was held in 12 facilities across four districts on Saturday. The state government has trained 18,000 vaccinators, set up 4,200 centres, 3,145 cold chain systems and will vaccinate more than 30 million people in three phases till August this year. Meanwhile, the state has not found any person arriving from abroad infected by the new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom (UK).

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state machinery was all set. “The dry run was conducted successfully. The [dry] run helped the people involved to understand the set- up required for vaccination. Each vaccination facility will have an observation room and an information cell to ensure proper awareness and will take care of any complications during the drive,” he said.

According to state government estimates, 30 million people will be covered in the vaccination drive’s first three phases meant for priority groups —health workers; frontline workers; people above 50 years of age and those with comorbidities below the age of 50.

Of them, 800,000 are health workers from the private and public sector and 758,000 of them have been registered so far. The registration of the people in other categories is being done by their respective departments at the district and corporation level. Once the vaccination drive is given a go-ahead by the Centre, the vaccination of these categories will be done and is expected to take six to seven months. “The vaccination centres at primary health centres at the taluka level and hospitals at district level will have batches of 100 people each. Multiple batches could be vaccinated daily at these centres. There are no guidelines issued by the centre so far for the vaccination of other categories of the population,” said Dr Ramaswami N, commissioner, family welfare, and director, National Health Mission. According to an official, the vaccination of the remaining categories of the population is expected to be undertaken after these three phases. “However, we expect the Centre to allow the vaccine to be sold in the market for vaccination through private health care machinery,” said another official from the health department.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 3,218 new infections, taking the tally to 1,938,854 and toll to 49,631 after 51 new deaths on Saturday. The state has been clocking fewer than 4,000 cases for the past 17 days despite the projection of authorities of a spike in cases in the last week of December and first week of January. With the addition of 593 new cases and seven deaths, Mumbai’s tally touched 294,660 and toll was pushed to 11,132. The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 2.56%, while the recovery rate stood at 94.64% as 1,834,935 patients have reported to have been recovered so far. State has 53,137 active patients in various Covid-19 facilities. Pune, the second-most affected city in the state, saw no deaths for a second consecutive day on Saturday. The cases in Pune city dropped to 250.

Meanwhile, the state has so far not found anyone with the new variant of the virus found in the UK among the international passengers who had tested positive during a special drive. Till Saturday, 68 passengers who arrived in Maharashtra from UK between November 25 and December 22 tested positive during the state’s special drive taken to trace them. 62 samples had been sent to NIV, Pune for genomic sequencing. 29 of them are from Mumbai, 13 from Pune, 7 from Thane, 9 from Nagpur, 2 each from Nashik, Aurangabad, Raigd and Buldhana and one each from Nanded and Washim.

For the vaccination drive, the government has set up 27 storage facilities at the block level, 34 at district level, one each at division level and a central facility at the state level. “It is like any other vaccine like BCG, pulse polio for us. Once the go-ahead is given by the Centre, the vaccine will be distributed through these storage facilities to the vaccination facilities at primary health centres and district hospitals, medical colleges for actual vaccination,” Dr DN Patil, state immunisation officer.