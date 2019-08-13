31 families evacuated after building in Thane tilts

mumbai

Thirty-one families living in a five-storey building in Ulhasnagar were evacuated, after a portion of the building tilted and developed cracks on Monday. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) said the 25-year-old building was not on the list of dangerous buildings.

Residents of Mahak apartments on Link Road in Ulhasnagar camp 3 called the fire brigade after they found that all doors were jammed. UMC chief fire officer Bharkar Mirpagar said, “Residents complained that cracks have developed on the first, second and third floor of the building. People also complained about doors being jammed. We managed to open the doors and rescue the families.”

The civic body said they have given accommodation to some residents. “It is not safe to let the residents live in it [the building]. We will do a structural audit of the building and then decide whether to repair or demolish it. It was not a dangerous building,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

He said, “Most residents have shifted to their relatives’ place. We gave a temporary place to those who do not have alternative accommodation.”

Sanjay Lulla, 32, resident of Mahak Apartments, said, “Some people were trapped inside their flats as the doors jammed. The civic body rescued them but did not give them accommodation. All 31 families are homeless.”

