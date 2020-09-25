35-year-old arrested for raping daughter in Mumbai’s Andheri area

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:16 IST

Andheri police arrested a 35-year-old man for raping his 16-year-old daughter. According to the survivor, the incident took place on September 14 when nobody was home. The accused also allegedly threatened her that he will set her on fire if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

An officer said, “On September 24, we received a complaint from the survivor, following which we arrested the accused.”

The survivor in her statement said that her mother had died in 2016 and she used to stay with her father and elder brother who is 18-years-old. She further said that after her mother’s death, her father molested her multiple times.

The survivor who was scared to approach the police, narrated the ordeal to one of her neighbours, who helped her and took her to the police station to register a complaint, said an officer.

The police booked her father under section 376 (2) (F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment] of Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.