e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi

4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:50 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Panchayat (AIKS), started from Nashik on Tuesday.
The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Panchayat (AIKS), started from Nashik on Tuesday.
         

Farmers from Maharashtra reached Delhi on Friday afternoon to join the farmers who have been staging protests against the Centre’s farm laws on the Delhi border. The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Panchayat (AIKS), started from Nashik on Tuesday.

As they reached Shahjahanpur, they got a rousing welcome from the protesting farmers. Organisers said about 4,000 farmers from Maharashtra have reached the venue.

They started sloganeering against the central government, asking for withdrawal of the farm bills.

Ajit Navale, general secretary, AIKS (Maharashtra), said, “People on the way arranged for food and other facilities. They cheered and supported our agitation.”

In around 250 vehicles, the farmers travelled for four days, covering 1,266km and crossing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. They are hailed from 21 districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Navale said they are all determined to fight to the finish. “We will not budge till these discriminatory and anti-farmer laws are repealed,” he added.

top news
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
‘FASTag fee collection reaches Rs 80 crore per day’: NHAI
‘FASTag fee collection reaches Rs 80 crore per day’: NHAI
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In