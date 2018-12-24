4 workers found dead after fire doused at Mumbai’s Damu Nagar garment factory

Rescuers have found the bodies of four workers after Sunday’s fire in a clothes’ factory in Mumbai’s Damu Nagar in Kandivali (East), officials said on Monday, a week after nine people died in a hospital fire in the city’s Andheri area.

The workers died after a structure of the factory collapsed due to the fire, which broke out in three shops of Ramlut Garment Company near MIDC bus stop on Sunday.

The four men were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. They have been identified as Rajesh Vishwakarma, 36, Raju Vishwakarma, 30, Bhavesh Parekh, 51 and Sudama Lallan Singh, 36.

The fire started around 4pm on Sunday and four fire engines and jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire, which was declared as a level two fire, is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was extinguished by 7.40pm but agencies continued their rescue operation for those feared to be trapped inside the debris. The operation continued till 6am on Monday.

An official of the fire brigade department said it took more time to find the trapped people as the factory was located in a large area.

“The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, garment and packaging material, machinery and furniture of the three garment shops. The fire was doused earlier, however, it was a challenging task since there were people who were trapped inside the debris and time was running out,” the senior fire official said.

He also said that the search operation was on.

The incident came a week after a massive fire in Andheri’s Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital. Nine people, including a two-month-old baby, died in the fire and more than 180 were rescued from the hospital.

And two days after the fire at the hospital, another blaze broke out at the same facility late on Wednesday evening. However, nobody was injured.

.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 12:31 IST