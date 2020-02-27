4 from city held for role in Karnataka cyber fraud racket

mumbai

Four cyber fraudsters working for a gang in Karnataka were recently arrested by Oshiwara police.

On February 19, two fraudsters were arrested near 24 Karat multiplex, SV Road in Jogeshwari, after an alert citizen heard the accused

talk about helping a cyber fraud racket from Karnataka and reported the matter to a night patrolling team of Oshiwara police.

The citizen heard the duo talk about getting two per cent commission for helping a gang of cyber fraudsters from Karnataka by withdrawing and transferring money from the bank accounts of their victims.

The accused Amarkumar Chauhan, 19, and Devnarayan Bharti, 25, are residents of Powai.

The patrolling team took the duo to the police station and seized a bag from them containing ~3.5 lakh in cash and dozens of debit cards and blank chequebooks.

Interrogation revealed that the duo only withdrew cash from bank accounts of the victims, as directed by the kingpin of the gang, known as Surya.

Based on information provided by the duo, on February 20, their accomplices, Shivam Dube, 22, and Avinashkumar Chauhan, 24, were also arrested from their residences at Ulve, Navi Mumbai.

Police sources said till now over five dozen people have been cheated by the gang. Cases were registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Police are on the lookout for Surya and other members of the gang.