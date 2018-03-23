4 held for assaulting, robbing a bar cashier of Rs2.42 lakh in Mumbai

The MIDC police on Thursday arrested four of the six men who had allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old cashier of a bar with a chopper on February 23 in Andheri (East). The accused had robbed the cashier of Rs2.42 lakh.

The cashier, Girish Gauda, works at Ram Bhavan hotel in Andheri.

On the day of the incident, Gauda was going to the bar owner’s house at 3.45 am to hand him over the day’s earning. The accused blocked his way on the service road and attacked him. They assaulted Gauda repeatedly on his hand and back.

Gauda suffered a deep injury on his hand but a quick surgery prevented an amputation. However, he needed 50 stitches on his body.

Senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalvar of MIDC police station said, “We had no leads in the case. Even the motorbike used in the crime was stolen by the accused from Thane, where an FIR under theft is registered.”

The police began questioning several people who Gauda knew. They learnt that Akhilesh Yadav, 38, a rickshaw driver, who used to accompany Gauda often, had tipped off the accused. A team led by inspector Santosh Jadhav and sub inspector Yogesh Pawar nabbed the accused from Mumbai. A detailed recce was conducted by the accused before executing the crime. The other arrested accused are identified as Suraj Singh, 22, Mahesh Chaurasia, 26, and Rajesh Sharma 22. The three have cases previously registered against them.