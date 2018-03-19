₹9-L robbery: Mumbai police arrest two men from Delhi

The Powai police on Friday arrested two youth from Delhi for allegedly robbing a store’s manager of Rs9.5 lakh. The accused had also physically assaulted the manager, tied his hands and legs, gagged him, and locked him in the store. The police have managed to recover Rs6.35 lakh from the duo.

According to Powai police, the incident took place on February 18, around 12.40 pm in a herbal product shop in Powai market area. The complainant Sumit Rathod, 22, worked as the manager of the store.

Rathod was on his way to Mazgaon to deposit the money, which he carried in a bag. The accused barged inside the store when Rathod was about to shut it.

The duo took Rathod inside a small room in the store, where they tied his hands and legs, physically assaulted him, and gagged him. They then took the money from the bag and fled.

Rathod somehow managed to untie himself. He used his phone to call up a colleague, who rushed Rathod to a hospital. They then went to Powai police station, where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

The police based on technical evidence and CCTV cameras managed to get leads in the case, and nabbed the two accused from Harsh Vihar area in Delhi on Friday. They were brought back to Mumbai on Saturday, after obtaining their transit remand from a local court in Delhi.

Senior police inspector Anil Pophale of Powai police station said, “We have received the police custody of the accused from a magistrate court in Mumbai. We are now investigating further to find out if the duo had robbed more people in Mumbai, and if they have a prior criminal record.”

A FIR has been registered under sections 392 (robbery), 452 (house trespass), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.