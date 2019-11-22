e-paper
Friday, Nov 22, 2019

40 women rescued in Vashi bar raid; five staffers arrested

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
The Navi Mumbai crime branch early on Thursday raided a bar in APMC Market and rescued 40 women, including a minor who were pushed into prostitution while working at the bar.

The police also arrested five men employees during the raid.

The crime branch officers received a tip-off about the flesh trade at a bar and restaurant located at Sector 18 in APMC market, Vashi.

The women working at the bar would talk to the customers. THe men staffers would negotiate with the customers for the amount to be paid.

“The bar has been operating for years but we are probing since how long the flesh trade is active there,” said NB Kolhatkar, senior inspector, crime branch, central unit.

“ The accused had chalked out a system to run the illegal activity. Customers would select the women waiting at their tables. After the amount would be fixed with the staff, the customers would take the women to a nearby lodge,” said Kolhatkar.

The raid was conducted with the help of local APMC police station.

The rescued women were sent to a remand home.

Five men were arrested during the raid.

They are Suryadev Singh, 32, Yogesh Shivlingaya, 34, Aadesh Yadav, 25, Kedar Yadav, 45 and Sukra Devadiga, 53. They were working as cashiers, waiters and manager at the bar.

The APMC police have booked the accused under sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They were produced in a local court and were remanded in police custody till November 28.

The police said the women hail from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. They were staying in Vashi and Chembur areas and started working at the bar.

