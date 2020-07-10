e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 40-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter

40-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter

mumbai Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:02 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old man was arrested by Shivaji Nagar police on Thursday for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter for over a month. The incident came to light after the minor narrated the ordeal to one of her neighbours, who then informed the minor’s mother.

“The mother then asked her daughter and learnt that she was going through this for over a month,” said a police officer.

The mother then approached the police and following which a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2)(N) (repeated rape on same woman), 376 (AB) (rape on woman under 12 years of age), 376 (C) (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 54 (commutation of sentence of death), 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,”

Kishor Gaike, senior inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “We arrested the accused and produced him before the court. He has been remanded in police custody till July 13.”

top news
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
Calls for probe in ‘staged’ arrest among top 10 developments in Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey case
Calls for probe in ‘staged’ arrest among top 10 developments in Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey case
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In