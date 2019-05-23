47-yr-old creates fake profile of niece, puts obscene posts, held

The Ghatkopar police on Tuesday arrested a 47-year-old Indian Navy clerk for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of her niece and posting obscene messages from it.

According to police, the accused wanted to teach her 29-year-old niece a lesson as she had married a man from a different caste against her family’s wish.

“Last year, the accused created a fake profile in her niece’s name and posted obscene messages, making it look like she was having an illicit relationship with a family member,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station.

The victim’s husband, who saw the posts,approached the Ghatkopar police and filed a complaint. A case was registered on October 8, 2018.

“The victim’s family had arranged her marriage with a man belonging to their caste. However, she married a person from a different caste, which enraged her aunt,” the officer said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

First Published: May 23, 2019 02:40 IST