4 injured as portion of 3-storey chawl collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

A part of the three-storey chawl (old tenements), located at Malvani gate number 5 in the western suburbs, collapsed around 2.30 pm, a fire brigade official said.

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
According to the official, five to six people were trapped under the debris. Of them, four were rescued and sent to hospitals after being provided first aid.
At least four people were injured when a portion of a chawl collapsed in Malvani area in Malad, Mumbai on Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

A few others were feared trapped under the debris, they said.

Four fire engines, a rescue van and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

According to the official, five to six people were trapped under the debris. Of them, four were rescued and sent to hospitals after being provided first aid.

“Search and rescue operation is on at the site,” the official said.

The city has been experiencing heavy rain since the last couple of days.

