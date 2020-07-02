e-paper
Mumbai News / 50% shops stay shut as restrictions make business tough

50% shops stay shut as restrictions make business tough

mumbai Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:03 IST
The state government started easing the lockdown restrictions in June, yet, less than 50% of shops in Mumbai have opened their shutters for business. The main reason for this, traders say, is a massive shortage of staff, lack of transport facilities, and restrictive business timings.

Also, the 2-km radius restriction rule has deterred shop-owners from resuming work.

According to the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industries and Trade (CAMIT), more than half the city’s shopkeepers have not opened their establishments. “Both traders and their staff do not have travel facilities as they are not allowed on trains and buses. In addition, the timing of 9am to 5pm is not very conducive to carry out trade. Even if our traders try to come early in private vehicles, they are caught in massive traffic jams. Hence, it makes no sense for them to open their shops,” said Mohan Gurnani, chairman, CAMIT. “Most of the staff have migrated back to their hometowns; many traders are unable to open due to shortage of labour,” he added.

Mitesh Modi, convenor, Lamington Road Traders Association Action Committee (LRTAAC), said the 2-km radius rule has only aggravated the situation.

“Everything is not available within the 2-km radius, but this rule has dissuaded many of our customers for fear of police action,” said Modi.

LRTAAC represents traders dealing in electronic goods, two-wheeler spare parts, and plywood.

Many traders who have not opened their shops say they are studying the situation. “This rule of opening shops on alternate days makes our whole business unviable. Besides, once we start, we have to pay rent as well as salaries to the staff,” said Datta Khedekar, who runs four beauty parlours in central Mumbai.

