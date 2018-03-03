52 Mumbai residents admitted to civic hospitals on Holi

Owing to irresponsible Holi celebrations, 52 people were admitted to civic hospitals on Friday. Majority of the patients had been admitted for eye irritation due to exposure to Holi colours or due to accidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol.

Of the 52 patients, 26 people were rushed to the LTMG Sion Hospital, 17 to KEM Hospital, one at BYL Nair Hospital, and eight to civic body’s periphery hospitals. However, almost all patients were treated at outpatient wards as none sustained severe injuries.

The number of medical emergencies this year reduced to 52 from 90 in 2017.

Doctors from the LTMG Sion Hospital said that this year, the number of skin and eye-related health complications had witnessed a fall. “Majority of the patients were accident victims who had been driving in an inebriated state or those who had minor scuffles. Most were treated on an OPD (out patient department) basis. Only one unidentified man from Thane, with a head injury, had to be admitted,” said an on-duty medical officer.

Dr Avinash Supe , dean of KEM Hospital, said that 12 of the 17 patients were brought due to eye and skin irritation due to colours. “We had to admit only one patient who met with a road accident but his condition is now stable,” said Dr Supe.

According to doctors, most patients fell within the age group of 10 to 30 years. “Out of the five patients that we treated today, two were children who faced minor complications due to colour ingestion and three were accident victims. The number of colour-related complications has gone down compared to past years,” said Dr Vidya Thakur, Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.

Holi colours containing dye or oxidized metals are a bane for the eyes and nasal cavity, said doctors. Inhalation or direct exposure to the eye can cause allergic rhinitis, blindness, redness of the eyes, allergic pharyngitis and bronchial asthma.

Dr Rajat Kapoor, plastic surgeon at Sir JJ Hospital, said, “As the use of synthetic colours over organic colours has become common, we have observed conditions such as contract dermatitis, hair fall, rashes, and eczema.”