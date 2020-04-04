e-paper
52 new Covid-19 patients found in Mumbai, count 330; 4 deaths

52 new Covid-19 patients found in Mumbai, count 330; 4 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in the country’s financial capital thus rose to 330 and the number of those who succumbed to the disease reached 22, the BMC said in a statement in the evening.

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
14 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, taking the number of discharged patients in the city to 34, the BMC said.
Fifty-two new coronavirus cases were detected in Mumbai on Friday while four COVID-19 patients died in the city during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country’s financial capital thus rose to 330 and the number of those who succumbed to the disease reached 22, the BMC said in a statement in the evening.

On the other hand, 14 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, taking the number of discharged patients in the city to 34, it said.

Of the four patients who died, three had `comorbidities’ (pre-existing health issues) while another had “age-related risk factors”, the statement said.

The municipal corporation also said that it has started “fever clinics” near containment zones (created around spots where coronavirus patients were found), and so far 85 persons with symptoms of flu have been screened at 16 such clinics.

More than nine lakh people have been surveyed and screened for coronavirus infection in the city, while “high-risk contacts” of confirmed patients living in dense areas have been shifted to lodges and hostels, the statement said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra had reached 537.

