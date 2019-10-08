e-paper
53-year-old beaten to death over neighbourhood dispute, 2 booked

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:14 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

Two men have been booked by the Ghatkopar police for the murder of a 53-year-old man over a petty dispute on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Bashir Khan, 53, was a resident of Nawab chawl at Sanghani Estate.

“The accused had been at loggerheads with Khan and his son Mujamil, 24, over petty neighbourhood conflicts such as drawing water from a nearby tap,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station.

Around 8.55pm, the duo came to the Khans’ residence and started fighting with the father and son. Khan and Mujamil were slapped, punched and kicked. “Owing to Khan’s age, he was unable to bear the attack and succumbed to his injuries when he was taken to a nearby hospital,” said the officer.

The police have registered a case against the duo under sections 302 (murder) and 323 (voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:14 IST

