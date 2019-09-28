6-storey building tilts after balcony collapses in Ulhasnagar

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:03 IST

A portion of a balcony on a ground-plus-six-storey illegal building in Ulhasnagar 2 collapsed on Friday around 4pm. No one was injured in the incident. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has asked the residents to demolish the building.

The incident caused panic among students of a school adjoining the building — Sai Kutir. After the portion fell, the building slightly tilted and three families and two shopkeepers rushed out of the building.

According to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), there are six flats and seven shops in the building. UMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh and other officials visited the spot. “The building is illegal and hence there is no record about its owner. We have asked the residents to demolish the building as soon as possible as it has tilted,” said Ganesh Shimpi, assistant commissioner, UMC.

Though illegal, the building did not figure in UMC’s list of dangerous buildings.

“All of a sudden, the debris of the balcony fell on the road. A handcart and some bikes parked below were damaged. Luckily, there was no one standing below the balcony. The shopkeepers and the residents rushed out of the building immediately. Also, the school students were asked to go home for safety reasons,” said Atul Deshmukh, 55, who runs a shop near the building.

On August 13, the ground-plus-five-storey Mahak Apartment on Link Road in Ulhasnagar camp 3 collapsed, leaving around 500 residents homeless. On February 3, three people, including a two-year-old, died, while four were injured, as the flooring on the second floor of a private clinic, Sai Ashirwad, in Ulhasnagar collapsed, bringing down the ground floor slab.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 01:03 IST