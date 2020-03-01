e-paper
68-yr-old strangles minor for teasing him in Ghatkopar

mumbai Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
A 68-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for strangulating a 15-year-old boy to death in Ghatkopar.

Ghatkopar police said the senior citizen killed the minor as the latter teased him as he had elephantiasis and walked with a limp.

The accused, Himmat Gyani Govind, 68, and the victim, Shiv Shambu Pawar,15, both are Ghatkopar residents. The incident occurred on Saturday around 7pm at Rasiwala chawl, Altaf Nagar, Ghatkopar (West). “The victim had been teasing the accused for the past few months along with his friends. The accused used to verbally abuse Pawar and his friends when the teasing became frequent. On Saturday evening, when the victim entered the house of the senior citizen to do some mischief, he was caught by Govind who strangled him and he collapsed on the ground. Govind then fled from the spot. Locals took the victim to Rajawadi hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

The senior citizen then approached Ghatkopar police to complain against the minor, but as soon as the police was informed that a body has been found in Govind’s house, a complaint was registered against him by Mahesh Shelar, police sub-inspector, Ghatkopar police station. Govind was later booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.

Kusum Waghmare, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar, confirmed that the accused has been arrested. “Govind was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, was produced in court and remanded in police custody,” added Waghmare.

