8 months on, Cidco yet to clear debris from Bhendkhal wetland in Uran

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:43 IST

Rampant dumping is destroying a huge expanse of wetland in Uran although the high court-appointed wetland committee is taking steps to save it.

On March 16, the wetland committee directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) to remove debris from Bhendkhal wetland, around 28 km from Panvel.

Bhendkhal in Uran is recognised as a wetland in National Wetland Atlas.

Cidco had assured the committee that it would lift the debris within two weeks. However, it has failed to do so. Last week, wetland committee members and environmentalists visited Bhendkhal wetland and saw that the debris had not been removed.

D Stalin, member of wetland committee, said, “For Cidco, wetland committee does not exist, forget about wetland. What is the need to have the committee if Cidco does not want to follow their direction?”

The wetland attracts flamingoes and other migratory birds.

Pramod Patil, nodal officer environment, Cidco, said, “The area where debris has been dumped is not a wetland. As a safety measure, I have directed the executive engineer to install a board barring any activity, including dumping near the wetland.”

Environmentalist Nand Kumar Pawar, who has been working to save wetland in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), said, “Not a single piece of debris has been lifted by Cidco, nothing has been done to restore the wetland to its original condition.”

Environmentalists allege that debris dumping continued during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as the officials were busy with election work and had to time to keep watch and attend to complaints.

Environmentalist Akash Raje said, “Cidco is aware about the dumping site and also the culprits but they have turned a blind eye. When the wetland committee said that dumping is taking place in the wetland, Cidco has refuted it.”

He added, “There should be better coordination between Cidco and the wetland committee.”

National wetland Atlas Maharashtra was published in 2011. Wildlife research group Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has reiterated that Bhendkhal is an important wetland and any dumping or illegal activity should be stopped.

Director of BNHS Deepak Apte said, “Bhendkhal wetland is an officially notified wetland, which plays an important role in controlling water flow to Bhendkhal village. The wetland is also home to many birds and any activity directly affects them.”

Many wetlands around the Navi Mumbai airport site in Uran have been levelled and reclaimed and environments are fighting to stop the destruction. “After work on Navi Mumbai airport started, the areas have seen unseasonal flooding, extremely hot climate and dust pollution. The development body has completely failed to keep an eye on dumping,” said Sumit Patel, 36, a Uran resident.