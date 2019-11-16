803 kids abducted this year, 233 still missing, say cops

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:04 IST

More than 800 children were kidnapped from areas under the Thane police commissionerate so far this year. Of these, 233 kids (29%) are yet to be traced, police said on Friday. Till November 13, 2019, 803 children were kidnapped, of which 570 were traced. The statistics were released on Children’s Day on Thursday.

In 2018, 1,025 children were kidnapped, of which 901 were rescued, the police said. Altogether, 1,828 children were kidnapped in 2018 and 2019 (till November 13). Of these 1,190 were girls, they said.

A week-long programme on issues such as children’s rights and exploitation is being organised by the commissionerate. The programme started on November 14.