95K tests conducted in Mumbai: City surpasses Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala

mumbai

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:15 IST

Over 95,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai so far, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As of May 2, when the city had conducted 93,500 tests, it surpassed tests conducted in the states of Kerala (32,000), Gujarat (80,000), and Delhi (47,000).

Mumbai has so far conducted approximately 7,200 tests per million of the population of the city.

Mumbai recorded 635 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total of positive persons to 9,945. Of the 635 cases, 120 patients tested positive in private laboratories between May 1 and 3 and were added to Tuesday’s report.

The city also recorded 26 deaths on Tuesday, taking the city toll to 387. Of these, six deaths occurred on May 1 and May 2. The mortality ratio in the city stands at 3.89%. The 26 casualties (16 men, 10 women), 22 had co-morbidities. Eleven of them were above 60 years of age and two were below 40.

A total of 2,128 persons have recovered so far.

There are now 2,083 containment zones in the city. The count doubled in the past 10 days since April 24, when it had 983 containment zones. The highest number of containment zones are in L ward (233), corresponding to areas of Kurla, Sion, and Ghatkopar, followed by E ward (177) corresponding to areas of Byculla, Nagpada, Mazagaon, and Mumbai Central; G North ward (159) in areas of Dharavi, Dadar, and Mahim; K West ward (158) corresponding to Andheri West, and H East ward (135) in Bandra East. The G South ward corresponding to Worli and Prabhadevi areas has 139 containment zones.

Dharavi recorded 33 new cases on Tuesday, taking the area’s total to 665. There have been 20 deaths there due to the coronavirus.

So far, BMC has screened 83,500 people in Dharavi, and 2,380 have been institutionally quarantined and 196 residents have been discharged after full recovery from Covid-19.

BMC has conducted 255 fever clinics across the city and approximately 10 clinics a day in high-density areas. The health department has screened 11,591 persons and found 238 positive cases through fever clinics.