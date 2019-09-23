AAP’s first list for Maha polls out

mumbai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its first list of eight candidates, mainly featuring social activists namely Paromita Goswami, Vitthal Lad, Abhijit More and Sandeep Sonawane.

Priti Sharma Menon, AAP national spokesperson, said the party plans to contest at least 50 seats. “We have given tickets to people with a clean image and a record of social work,” said Menon. She said that the AAP plans to be an alternative to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, as the opposition Congress-NCP is completely demoralized.

Goswami, 47, who heads the Shramik Elgar, a union which works for the unorganised sector, is a well-known personality. She has been given ticket from the Bramhapuri Constituency in Chandrapur district.

“We definitely cannot match our opponents in muscle and money power, but what gives me strength is my alliance with people for whom I have been working for more than 20 years,” said Goswami.

Lad, president of Kashtakari Shetkari Sanghatna, will contest from Jogeshwari (East). Sonawane, 32, a Right to Education (RTE) activist, will fight the polls from Parvati in Pune.

