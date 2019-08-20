Aarey drink driving case: 19-yr-old accused gets bail

mumbai

Two months after a 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and running over a businessman in Goregaon (East), the Dindoshi sessions court granted him bail on Monday. Sudhanshu Sabu was arrested by the Aarey police on June 17.

The sessions court had rejected an earlier plea as the investigation was still underway. The accused then approached the high court (HC), which asked him to approach the sessions court again.

“As we submitted the charge sheet in July, the accused was granted bail by the sessions court,” confirmed Nutun Pawar, senior police inspector, Aarey police station. The court also observed that the accused had to appear for his exam, said police.

On June 17, Sabu’s was speeding on the western express highway (WEH) when the incident took place. Around 1.30am, Sabu’s SUV crashed into a private cab near Virwani bust stop. Shaileshkumar Mishra, 33, a resident of Andheri (West), was killed in the accident.

According to the police, medical reports confirmed that Sabu was driving under the influence of alcohol and CCTV footage shows him speeding at the site. Further, the police have recorded statements of Sabu’s friend, who was seated in his vehicle, and 25 others.

“We have collected all the evidence and filed a strong charge sheet. We are sure he will be convicted for the crime,” said investigating officer Ramchandra Sawant.

Mishra’s wife Priti told Hindustan Times, “The present law for punishment in fatal drink driving accidents is not enough, as such incidents keep happening and nothing is changing. The punishment must be increased. The case needs to be fast tracked as we are going through a lot of emotional turmoil and we need closure.”

