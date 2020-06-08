Abandoned leopard cub from Nashik brought to SGNP as heavy rains affect reunion with mother

mumbai

A 25-day-old female leopard cub was brought to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) rescue centre in Borivli from Nashik over the weekend. After the cub was found on June 1 near sugarcane fields close to Pandavleni near the banks of Waldevi river, the forest department tried to find its mother. However, heavy rain and strong winds foiled the rescue mission, following which they decided to take in the cub as it could not have survived on its own.

“Locals had informed us that the mother had been spotted in the region with three cubs. However, one of them was left behind in the field,” said Vivek Bhadane, range forest officer (RFO), Nashik. “Over the next 24 hours, we set up camera traps to monitor the mother’s movement and attempted to reunite the cub but unfortunately the mother did not return,” he said.

The cub is healthy and is being kept at one of the rest houses inside the national park, said SGNP officials.

On June 3, heavy rain and high wind speed was witnessed over the region owing to the remnants of Cyclone Nisarga. “Leaving the cub at the point where we found him so that the mother can find it was not an option as anything could have happened to the cub. Hence, it was decided to contact senior forest officials and transport the cub to safety in Mumbai,” added Bhadane.

Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife-west), directed SGNP to ensure the cub was well-fed and that all care was provided. “Two other abandoned cubs were brought to us earlier this year, and all three will now be taken care of by us,” he said.

Vijay Barabde, RFO of SGNP, said, “The cub will be kept at the rest house for the next two to three months before being shifted to the leopard rescue centre in SGNP. She is being kept in a small enclosure during the night. Apart from small pieces of chicken, we are providing specific medicines to ensure she has enough nutrition and that her bones are strong. The cub is also taken out to walk in the sun daily for a few hours.”