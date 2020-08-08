e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital

mumbai Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:11 IST
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday got discharged from Nanavati Hospital after he tested negative for Covid-19. He was admitted to the hospital for almost a month.

Abhishek took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers. “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!” he tweeted. Later, he posted a picture of his care board from the hospital.

On July 11, both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to the Mumbai hospital after testing positive for the virus. The next day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive. However, they were discharged from the hospital after recovery within two weeks. Amitabh was discharged on August 2.

